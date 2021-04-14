SBP announces bank timings during Ramazan

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced business hours for all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks for the ensuing holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 AH. According to a circular issued by the central bank on Tuesday, the banking hours for public dealing by all public and private banks and financial institutions would be 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. without break while on Friday public dealing would culminate on 1:00 p.m. The office hours to be observed in the SBP and all other banks and financial institutions would be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with prayer break from 2:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Monday to Thursday whereas on Fridays office hours would be from 10.00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. without break. The circular added that after the Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the above working hours would automatically be reverted to pre Ramzan-ul-Mubarak timings.













