PM, Uzbek president review trade, connectivity projects online today

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including political, trade, economic, security, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges during a virtual summit on Wednesday (today).

The two sides would focus on enhancing political and strategic linkages, fast tracking transit and trade cooperation, and building educational and cultural collaboration. The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan earlier this year, is a key area of focus.

Besides bilateral matters, the two leaders will exchange views on key regional and international issues. They will also deliberate on enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination at international and regional fora. The virtual summit will provide an opportunity to further build on existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities providing a firm foundation for increased cooperation. The two countries have increased interaction at all levels over the past two years.

The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO Member States in Bishkek on June 13-14 ,2019 and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum in Beijing on April 26-27, 2019.

The two countries have increased interaction at all levels over the past two years. The foreign minister of Uzbekistan visited Islamabad on March 9-10, 2021 to hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During the visit, he also met the Prime Minister and delivered an invitation to attend the Central Asia South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference, to be hosted by Uzbekistan in Tashkent in July 2021.