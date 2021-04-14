Sindh extends ban on wedding functions till May 16

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced to extend coronavirus restrictions in the province, including a complete ban on wedding functions, till May 16, 2021. According to the latest notification from the Home Department of the Government of Sindh, “broader lockdowns” will be imposed in areas with 8 percent coronavirus positivity ratios. The provincial government has also said the ban on indoor dining will continue to be observed while outdoor dining will be allowed but till 10:00pm. It said all business and commercial activities will begin at 6:00am and will close by 8:00pm, in light of the surging cases of the coronavirus.

According to the notification, broader lockdowns will be imposed in areas with more than 8 percent positivity ratio. All commercial/ business timings e.g. markets, shopping malls, marriage halls, etc, will remain open from 06:00 to 20:00 hours with observance of two safe days (Friday and Sunday) per week (except essential services).

All gatherings (indoor as well as outdoor) including social, cultural, political, sports. musical, religious festivals or miscellaneous events are completely banned. There will be complete closure of cinemas, shrines and amusement parks. There will be a complete ban on marriage functions, both indoor and outdoor.