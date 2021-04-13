Manchester United hit back to shatter Tottenham’s top four bid with 3-1 win

LONDON: Manchester United staged a superb fightback to shatter Tottenham’s top four bid with a 3-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side trailed to Son Heung-min’s first half strike, but United scored three times after the break through Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood. Second-placed United’s fourth successive league win avenged their embarrassing 6-1 home defeat against Tottenham in October. They were denied a first half opener when Cavani’s strike was controversially ruled out by referee Chris Kavanagh after Scott McTominay’s clash with Son in the build-up. Kavanagh consulted the pitchside monitor and decided McTominay’s flailing arm, which made the slightest contact with Son’s face, was worthy of a foul despite the Tottenham forward’s theatrical fall.

Son put Tottenham ahead in the 40th minute as the South Korean slotted home from close range after Harry Kane and Lucas Moura carved open the United defence. But United deservedly equalised in the 57th minute when Paul Pogba played in Cavani, whose shot was saved by Hugo Lloris, with Brazilian midfielder Fred on hand to slam in his first league goal since 2018. In the 79th minute, Cavani netted for the first time in seven games as the Uruguay striker dived to meet Mason Greenwood’s cross with a superb header. Greenwood lashed in the third in stoppage time and United are now 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. The defeat was a huge blow to troubled Tottenham’s top four ambitions. They sit in seventh place, six points behind West Ham, and speculation will mount about close-season departures for boss Jose Mourinho and star striker Kane.