1st Ramazan to be bank holiday for Zakat deduction: SBP

Banks shall remain closed on the first day of Ramaza-ul-Mubarak 1442 A. H. for deduction of Zakat.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a notification issued on Monday said that SBP will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 A.H., which shall be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.

All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 A.H. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), said the central bank.