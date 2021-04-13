FIA seeks answers to 8 questions from Tareen

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday sought record from Jahangir Tareen regarding his farmlands, machinery and overseas properties in an eight-point questionnaire.

A press statement issued by the FIA said that it was investigating the PTI leader on allegations of “criminal breach of trust, financial fraud and money laundering by JDW and its related companies JKFSL & FPML, since August 8 2020”.

The FIA said that it wants to see the “complete inventory, with commercial invoices wherever applicable” of the plant, machinery and equipment, any fixed assets, stores, spares and loose tools and intangible assets owned by JKFSL as of November 20, 2013.

The agency has also sought the independent valuation report of JKFSL which was done by the audit company AF Ferguson & Co.

“Annual (audited) financial statement where a true a clear disclosure has been made by JDW (prepared by Kamran lqbal Yousafi FCA, KPMG-Taseer Hadi & Co Chartered Accountants) vis-a-vis choosing a premeditated ‘non-arms length purchase price’, reasons for not measuring the price at arm’s length and the financial impact thereof (as required by Para 13 of 4th Schedule to Companies Ordinance 1984),” said the FIA. The investigating agency also sought the “engagement letter” JDW had formed for the “valuation of JKFSL assets” by Unicorn International Surveyors.

Apart from this, the FIA wants the complete details of the 35,000 acres of farmland owned by the PTI leader. It added that the information must be “correct to acres, owned by or under lease of JDW clearly showing plot-size, location along with title and lease deeds”.

“MCIB-JDW documents (Engagement Letter, Correspondence & Bank’s Reports) pertaining to engagement of JDW with MCB Investment Bank in 2012/2013) that suggested an injection of Rs2/3 Billion in FPML as disclosed by Jahangir Khan Tareen (then) CEO JDW in his statement given to FIA on April 9, 2021,” said the FIA.