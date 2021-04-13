Women and girls came out for the LADIESFUND Woman Plant a Tree Day held at Moin Akhtar Park. Dawood Global Foundation, as part of its commitment to the environment, sustainability and climate change, collaborated with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, to invite women & girls to plant trees at Moin Akhtar Park. Veteran gardeners supervised and guided the plantation, and each planter was given a “Certificate of Good Citizenship” from LADIESFUND for caring for mother earth. Keynote Addresses on “How to Have the Best Garden in Town” were given by Environmental Authority Tofiq Pasha Mooraj as well as Former National Chairperson of the Floral Art Society of Pakistan Farida Kalim. Strict SOPs were in place with a limited number of guests at any time permitted, with most guests coming and efficiently planting their tree and caringly leaving, making room for the next guest.

DG Parks & Horticulture Taha Saleem opened the event, with an appreciation for the importance of engaging civil society. Tara Uzra Dawood, President, Dawood, welcomed all guests and shared particular delightment at the young children coming out to plant trees.

“Women give life and hope and today, the women of Pakistan have come out to give life and hope. Once the women come out, children come out, families come out, and once families plant trees, there is great hope for the future of Pakistan,” stated Tara Uzra Dawood, President, LADIESFUND.

“DG Parks & Horticulture deserves immense appreciation and recognition for involving civil society & citizens, as stakeholders,” commented S. T. Mustafa, PAS, Principal Secretary.

“It’s amazing. Thank you so much for doing this, Tara, because you are not just thinking about yourself and your girls, but you are thinking about the environment,” stated Syeda Sarwat Gilani, in sincere appreciation for this green initiative.

All SOPS were in place.

Spotted among the crowd were German Consul General Holger Ziegeler and his wife Claudia, British Deputy Head of Mission Muna Shamsuddin, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Sheema Kermani, UN’s Saeeda Fancy, Syeda Sarwat Gilani, Spenta Kandawalla, and Frieha Altaf. Shaniera Akram, who was traveling, requested a tree be planted by LADIESFUND in her name.