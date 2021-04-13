University of Sargodha holds 8th Convocation virtually

University of Sargodha on Monday hosted its 8th Convocation celebrations virtually, for its graduating class in the face of Covid-19 pandemic. During the convocation, the University conferred degrees upon 105,952 graduating students in total, of which 62% were girls.

Ensuring strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs, the ceremony was initiated in a ritualistic manner, with the entrance of the academic procession headed by the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, the Syndicate members, Deans of the faculties and the Chairs of Department at the convocation venue.

The convocation ceremony was streamed live through the University’s official social media platforms which were joined by about ten thousand students.

The degrees included 88 PhD, 737 MS/MPhil, 47,963 MA/MSc, 20,242 BS/BBA and 36,922 BA/BSc which were awarded to the students from disciplines of Medical and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Sciences, Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences. 647 students with distinctions were honored with medals.

Congratulating the graduates, their parents and teachers, the Chancellor Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in his message said “I have faith in our young graduates to engage in the challenges of professional life and serve the course of a prosperous Pakistan.”

“The University of Sargodha has earned its name as a major public sector institution in a short span of time through Research and innovation. I am hopeful that the university will move towards academic excellence and will become a role model for other institutes” the Governor added.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, while delivering his convocation speech, congratulated the students on their academic accomplishments while highlighting the share of their parents, and teachers in their proud successes.

The Vice Chancellor expressed “We remain committed to follow Sir Syed’s vision, Iqbal’s dream and the Quaid’s guidance and leadership to serve the people so that a tolerant, people-oriented state is founded. The University is providing quality education to our youth by consistently improving the level of teaching and research, synergising academia with industry and building global partnerships, and nurturing a knowledge-seeking culture for our youth, who are going to be the future leaders, at all levels.”

“We understand this is a difficult and challenging time for all of our students. It is also important that we celebrate and recognize the achievements of our graduates. This virtual ceremony allows us to reduce health risks for our students” Dr Ishtiaq expressed. Ever since the closure of educational institutions, the Sargodha University was one of the first to shift quickly and seamlessly on to an online learning and teaching platform, he added.

Asma Khizer, a PhD distinction holder expressing her feelings said “I owe my success to my parents and teachers. I am missing my fellow students who were unable to join this ceremony; however, we can understand the University’s approach was a natural extension due to the restrictions placed amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.