PRGMEA backs PM stance on India but wants duty-free fabric import from across world

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA), supporting the Prime Minister’s stance of ‘no trade with India under current circumstances, reiterated its demand of allowing duty-free import of fabric from across the world to overcome local shortage, as the fabric in Pakistan is being sold at $2.5 against rate of $1.5 in China.

PRGMEA north zone chief and vice chairman Adeeb Iqbal Shikeh, stressing the need for duty-free fabric import to encourage value-addition, suggested the government to review its textile policy to remove hurdles hindering exports and to enable the textile sector to attain the exports targets.

Garment industry fully supports the government to continue halting all types of trade with India until it revisit its unilateral and illegal measures of August 5, 2019 regarding held Kashmir. We also appreciates the prime minister for instructing the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value added apparel, by finding alternative cheap sources of import of the needed commodities, he added.