CM Buzdar inaugurates ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated “Koi Bhuka Na Soye ” programme in Lahore, in order to protect the poor people from inflation and price hike.

Under the programme, the poor and labour classes would be provided nearly 10,000 free meal boxes twice a day through mobile trucks at various points of Lahore. The programme was initially launched in two cities of Punjab — Lahore and Faisalabad.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that feeding others is a Sunnah as well as the tradition of Punjabis, and added that the Punjab government has initiated the programme across the province by following PM Imran Khan’s “Koi Bhuka Na Soe” project. Four trucks in Lahore and two in Faisalabad will provide lunch and supper respectfully to the destitute, especially labours and passengers, he announced

The CM said that hygienic and quality Iftar will also be offered to the people on these same routes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Usman Buzdar said that the service of “Meals on Wheels” will be started in other cities of Punjab as well, and added that in the second phase, mobile kitchen units will also be started where food will be cooked and distributed.

The CM congratulated the Saylani Welfare Trust and other organisations concerned on the successful launch of “Koi Bhuka Na Soe” programme.

As per details, Route-1 of Lahore stretches from Thokar Niaz Beg to Data Darbar, which caters to people at Multan Chungi Mandi Stop, Chowk Yateem Khana and Chowburji.

Route-2 includes Circular Road, Railway Station, Dou Moria Pul, Badami Bagh Auto-parts Market, Masti Gate, General Bus Stand, Sabzi Mandi and Niazi Chowk.

Route-3 will cover Garhi Shahu, Co-op Store, Shalamar, Darogay Wala and Shadipura, whereas, Route-4 has areas including Lakshmi Chowk, Mayo Hospital Chowk, Shah Aalam Market, Dalgaraan Chowk and Dehli Gate.

Separately, Member National Assembly Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehaar called on Chief Minister Buzdar today to discuss matters of mutual interest and overall political scenario. During the meeting Buzdar said that his government’s commitment with Southern Punjab will be fulfilled at every cost, adding that the PTI government is the guardian of the rights of Southern Punjab in a real sense.

Southern Punjab Secretariat is a hallmark project of PTI and no one will be allowed to sabotage it, the CM said, and added that the Additional Chief Secretary will soon be appointed in the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

He regretted that former rulers allocated only 17% of the budget for the 32% population of Southern Punjab, but claimed that his government has allocated 38 percent share to Southern Punjab for School Upgradation Programme. A separate ADP Book will be prepared in the next fiscal budget for Southern Punjab and new schools and dispensaries will be set up in backward and remote areas, he added. Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehaar lauded the Chief Minister’s vision for the development of Southern Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar is playing the role of guardian of the rights of Southern Punjab. MNA also praised the Chief Minister’s clear stance on the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Chief Minister claimed that a recent surge in the positivity rate of COVID-19 had put immense pressure on the health system. He said that the ratio of positive cases of coronavirus in five cities of Punjab had been exceeded to 15 per cent, while in Lahore, COVID-19 rate was more than 19 per cent and occupancy rate of ventilators for coronavirus patients in public hospitals was almost touching the end in Lahore.

He mentioned that the government was taking all possible measures and utilizing its all resources for the early recovery of coronavirus patients. The people would have to be careful as the situation was getting worse, he said and added wearing a face mask could prevent coronavirus.