What lessons does Daska offer?

The much-discussed, albeit little-agreed-upon, chapter of the NA-75 re-election finally comes to an end. With PML-N’s Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar clinching the majority vote bank, the opposition party has finally thrown down the gauntlet. After all, the Sharif narrative rests heavily on the (much-touted) declaration about its popularity and relevance in Pakistan. The coming days will only see political sloganeering hinging on this intact electorate base. The long-lost gauntlet of anti-establishment tirade might even rear its head again if Sharif issues a clarion call against the so-called “state above the state.” Never mind the harsh reality that his candidate’s lead of a meagre 16000 could not, under any circumstances, validate his fiery (yet proven to be untrue) mass appeal claims. Hands down, Daska is a game widely influenced by community politics. Both Malhi and Syed families are amongst the hot commodities that have lent a decisive voice to the victory of any candidate for years. But still, the 2018 electoral race had seen PTI’s Asjad Malhi bow down to a wide margin of 40,185. Unfortunately for the opposition, crying over alleged tampering of their mandate would not be feasible in the light of Maryam Nawaz’s victory tweet. More troubling for them, a heavy deployment of law enforcement agencies, ongoing patrolling and extensive media coverage all delivered the same message: there wasn’t even a shred of doubt over the credibility of the elections.

However, if Daska has not been a clean sweep for the Lahori Lions, the ruling party is in for much greater trouble. By-elections are usually considered a cakewalk for the sitting government. Our history is found wanting of any similar examples on the political horizon. Ergo, the results, after a long and heated war of words between the two parties, are simply humiliating for Islamabad. The fact that even the announcement of a development package to the tune of Rs 500 million for constituency could not change the voters’ mood or save the government from being pummeled should set off alarm bells. We are all aware that a week is too long of a time in politics in Pakistan. Since the political climate can change top-to-bottom overnight, PM Khan would do well to ponder over this defeat?. Has this setback been spelt by the skyrocketing inflation or dismal governance in Punjab? Surely, his thumping great team of aides must have some answers. Coming to terms with the changing dynamics that denote how his voters are no longer mesmerised by his accountability crusade should be the name of the game for our skipper. Anything else and his party is up for a far disastrous loss in the next general elections. *