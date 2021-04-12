Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th April 2021

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 12 April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89160 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 12 April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 104000 Rs. 95333 Rs. 91000 Rs. 78000 per 10 Gram Rs. 89160 Rs. 81729 Rs. 78015 Rs. 66870 per Gram Gold Rs. 8916 Rs. 8173 Rs. 7802 Rs. 6687

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

