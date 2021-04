Actor Hira Mani has revealed that she used to work at a beauty parlor where she applied mehndi before joining the showbiz industry, it was reported on Saturday. The actor told that she is proud that she was associated with this work. Hira Mani said she charged Rs 1,500-2,000 on chand raats and bought bangles with that money. The 33-year-old said she got employment at a bank afterwards and received Rs 12,000 per month. She said she never gave an audition in the showbiz industry.