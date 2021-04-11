World needs to recognise Pakistan’s consistent peace overtures: army

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday said that the world must recognise Pakistan’s consistent peace overtures.

“World must recognise Pakistan’s consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the CJCSC said while addressing a passing-out parade of cadets held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul. He said the entire Pakistani nation is united against the scourge of terrorism. “Today, the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism,” said the CJCSC.

General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan is committed to peace and has contributed towards regional peace and stability. He also advised the passing out cadets to keep themselves abreast with the latest challenges. He said professional prowess and dedication are a must to overcome challenges. “The only way to meet these challenges is through professional prowess and dedication as the nation pins high hopes on armed forces of Pakistan,” he said while addressing the cadets.

The passed out cadets were of 143th PMA Long Course, 62nd Integrated Course, 11th Mujahid Course, 17th Lady Cadets Course and 2nd Basic Military Training Course. Cadets from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Maldives and Nepal were also among the passed out courses.

The CJCSC chairman congratulated the passing-out cadets and their parents for the successful completion of training and commission into service. Being the chief guest at the ceremony, Gen Nadeem also reviewed the parade and gave away awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdul Samad Khan Khattak. The President’s Gold medal to Company Senior Under Officer Waqas Khurshid, and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Company Junior Under Officer Ismail Hizwath Saeed from Maldives and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Ghazan from 11th Mujahid Course.

Commandant Canes were awarded to Company Junior Under Officer Ammar Haider from 62nd Integrated Course, Course Under Officer Ammar Ahmed from 2nd Basic Military Training Course and Course Under Officer Hajira Khan from 17th Lady Cadets Course.

Earlier, upon arrival chief guest was received by PMA Commandant Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari.