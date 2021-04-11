Police register blasphemy case against two nurses in Faisalabad

Police have registered a case against two Christian nurses of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad on the charge of committing blasphemy.

A police officer said that a case under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered. He said that it has been reported that two nurses committed blasphemy on Thursday by removing a sticker in a ward where psychiatric patients are being treated.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Ali submitted an application to the Civil Lines police claiming that the allegation of blasphemy had been proved by the hospital committee. He said the head nurse had taken the removed sticker into her custody and she apprised him of the issue on Friday.

Scores of hospital employees staged a protest demonstration on Friday against the two nurses while alleging that both committed blasphemy by removing a sticker with sacred inscription from a cupboard. Among the protesters were clerics who demanded action against the prime suspect.

The hospital administration called police who immediately took the nurses into protective custody so that they could be moved to a safer place. Scores of people tried to get hold of them but police kept them inside the van.

Some of the unruly agitators attacked the police van parked inside the hospital to get custody of the nurses but the police locked them inside the van to keep them safe from the protesters.

A team led by Civil Lines DSP Rana Atta-ur-Rehman took the nurse into custody and evacuated her from the hospital.

