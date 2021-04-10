Ramadan package distributed among families of martyred cops

As per the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, steps are being taken for the best welfare of the personnel in Punjab Highway Patrol, and Ramadan package has been distributed among the families of the martyrs, sick, disabled and those who died in the line of duty.

According to the details, packages have been sent to the families of 20 martyrs, 20 sick, 3 disabled and 228 employees who died in the line of duty of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) in all the districts of the province so that the families of PHP personnel don’t have to face financial problems.

On the direction of Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif , SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir encouraged 56 personnel who performed brilliantly during the service with cash prizes. Addressing the awardees, SP Headquarters Nazir said that the purpose behind awarding the prizes was to raise the morale of the officials so that they could perform their duties of service and protection of the citizens with more diligence and determination.

He further said that a total of about nine lac rupees has been disbursed for the welfare of the force and & steps will be taken for the welfare of the force in future also using all available resources.