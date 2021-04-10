Pakistan’s T20I series against Ireland postponed again

LAHORE: Ireland’s two-match T20I series against Pakistan in England in June has been postponed again due to scheduling issues. The series was originally scheduled for June 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Ireland was in talks with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange the aforementioned series in England, when Pakistan was due to tour the country for three ODIs and three T20Is against the ODI World Champions. “We had agreements drawn up with two grounds but the ECB came back to us and said that they had so many international teams coming into the country already, and that the logistics around bubbles and Covid protocols are such a significant operation that having another two countries in at that time was just too much,” Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s performance director, was quoted as saying. “It is a shame, especially in a T20 World Cup year, but we still have three T20Is lined up against South Africa in July and five against Zimbabwe in August. We’re trying to reschedule the Pakistan ones for a future date at some stage down the line,” he added.













