The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday issued office timings to be observed during the holy month of Ramazan.

The FBR said that as per the federal government’s decision, following office timings shall be observed during the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan by the FBR Head Office and its field offices: The office timings shall be from 10:00am to 04:00pm on Mondays to Thursday, while the office timing shall be from 10:00am to 01:00pm on Fridays.