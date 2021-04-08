COAS, Russian FM review military ties, Afghan peace

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday acknowledged Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process, in his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said during the meeting, the foreign minister and army chief discussed matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security and in particular the Afghan peace process. “The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process,” the statement read. The foreign minister said Pakistan and Russia’s relations are on a positive trajectory and would continue to develop in multiple domains.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan values its relations with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation. “Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it,” he stressed. “We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress,” he added.