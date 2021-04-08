LHC accepts plea seeking execution of SC verdict on LGs for hearing

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday set aside objections over a petition seeking implementation on the Supreme Court’s verdict for restoration of local governments in Punjab.

The high court directed the court officials to fix the date for hearing of the petition seeking implementation of the apex court’s order. The petition was earlier returned by the Registrar Office with objections.

Earlier on March 25, declaring the Section 3 of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 unconstitutional, the Supreme Court restored local bodies in the province.

Hearing the case, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the local government representatives were elected for five years and their tenure cannot be shortened on the basis of a single notification. He added that laws can be made under Article 140 but the same cannot abolish the government institutions.

The Chief Justice maintained that the government holds a certain stature, be it federal, provincial or local, adding that the law can only alter conditions or improve infrastructure of the government institutions.

The CJP further sought an explanation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Insaf (PTI)-led Punjab government concerning the law under which the local bodies were abolished. He also asked why the bodies have still not been restored.