Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West on Easter

Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian still has love for Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares four kids with the Grammy winner, proved this when she subtly supported her ex over Easter weekend. Though Kanye didn’t appear to be in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner family celebration in Palm Springs, Calif., fans couldn’t help but notice Kim sporting Yeezy sliders in photos posted to social media on April 4.

In the pictures, Kim can be seen striking a pose in workout attire, which she paired with what seem to be unreleased shoes from Kanye’s Yeezy line. “Kim still promoting Kanye’s Yeezys >>>,” one fan tweeted. While another added, “Damn Kim got all them unreleased yeezys.”

While the KKW Beauty mogul has yet to publicly address her and Kanye’s divorce, she did file documents to end their marriage in February. According to docs obtained by E! News, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Kim’s divorce filing came amid a wave of speculation regarding the duo’s relationship and private turmoil. “It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source previously told E! News. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

In March, Kris Jenner broke her silence on her daughter’s split. “I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…you know, there’s a lot of kids,” the momager said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

“I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK,” she added. “That’s what you want as a mom.”