Let us stop Higher Education Omission

Universities in the current century are considered learning organizations that focus on resolving problems faced by our society and market. The role of the Higher Education Commission was devised as a facilitator to whole Higher Education including Universities. The ordinance issued in 2002 provided complete functions of this organization which was created to provide opportunities for Higher learning at Universities and Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs).

The role of the predecessor was limited to Accreditation, Curriculum Development, Financial Support, and Capacity Building but the new organization had focused more on raising qualification, publications, and appointment criteria for faculty members, and these criteria for recognition of research journals were developed, criteria for M.Phil and Ph.D. were developed along with financial support to research and development. An effort was made to provide sufficient funds for the development of infrastructure and capacity building etc. The institutional and program review processes were initiated for creating a culture of Quality Assurance. An effort was made to provide training to new faculty members appointed in Universities for teaching methods, assessment, research, and managing administrative affairs.

The impact of those initiatives was appreciated by world-renowned bodies like World Bank, USAID, ADB, etc. Nature a renowned publisher has acknowledged reforms introduced through HEC as a shining star in 2018 and renowned research organization Thomson Reuters have published an article ‘Pakistan: Another BRIC in the Wall” wherein research produced by the Pakistani authors was considered as of the same quality as produced by Brazil, Russia, India, and China. The world Quality Assurance Organizations like INQAAHE (International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education), APQN (Asia Pacific Quality Network) have also acknowledged reforms introduced by the Government.

At the National level, the public and private sector were appreciative of Higher Education Commission as it is hope for a better future of young students who have no other means to get higher qualifications except national and international scholarship offered through HEC. The middle class, lower middle class, and lower class benefited a lot from HEC scholarships and joined different jobs in the country as well abroad. HEC is hope for the 67% population of Pakistan is under 30 years of age (UNDP). It helped to remove extremism from society which has destroyed our society.

The HEC as a public institution is working under the rules and Universities are comfortable with its functions. It is open to all stakeholders including faculty members who regularly share their feedback about different initiatives. FAPUASA (Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association) regularly shares their demands to the HEC authorities, and their issues are addressed professionally. This institution is helping students to excel in co-curricular activities as well and in this regard, sports events & debates are conducted regularly. Donor organizations have developed a trust-based relationship which is evident from their continuous support to the sector. Microsoft and Huawei are providing different Software and Hardware products free of cost along with various capacity-building opportunities.

At this point in time, HEC employees are working hard under the guidance of the Government to support and facilitate Universities for creating a quality research culture and for producing quality graduates. There are some interest groups and actors who are raising undue concerns about the role of HEC. It needs the support of the stakeholders for continuing its functions as per rules. We have almost fifty thousand teachers in Universities and around sixteen thousand are Ph.D. Universities need Ph.D. qualified teachers, at the same time due to saturation of PhDs in different subjects like Agriculture, Chemistry, Social Sciences, etc. the eligible PhDs are unable to get relevant jobs. To resolve this issue, HEC must have the Management Information System of Higher Education Sector. Recently, it has started work on Higher Education Data Repository through World Bank Project called HEDP (Higher Education Development in Pakistan) which will have complete information of students enrolled at undergraduate level and postgraduate level. It will help in decision-making at HEC and Government level to devised demand and supply-based admissions in respective disciplines.

There are many developing countries following this approach like Turkey and Malaysia where admissions are given against the expected demand of the job market in different disciplines. As far as the funding model of Universities is concerned it may be revised and gradually institutions need to be made independent to generate funds from Alumni, Donors, Research, Consulting Services, Commercial activities, Laboratory Services, Startups, etc. There are many Universities that are currently not relying on HEC funding and growing in terms of campuses in different cities of the country. The public-private partnership is encouraged in other sectors by the Government, it can also help expand access to higher education.

The current job sector is relying more on skill-based qualifications; therefore, it is right to revise the curriculum at the undergraduate level accordingly to include various MOOCs in it for current and relevant knowledge of the discipline. Many developed countries are giving exemption in different undergraduate courses if someone has verified MOOC course to his or her credit. The institutional charters need to be revised along with reforms in Higher Education, many initiatives taken by the HEC are not part of the Universities’ Charter, therefore many legal issues are being processed in the court of law. It is the right time to focus on the Governance of the Universities with the appointment of faculty members through subject tests conducted by HEC’s Educational Testing Council (ETC). This will help to recruit the right people for faculty positions they will have core knowledge of the discipline. HEC’s role should be just to offer subject test like it is conducting for Law discipline wherein all Bar Councils are required to enroll those lawyers who can pass the subject test in law.

The author is Dy. Director at Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Pakistan