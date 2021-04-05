Gilani submits reply to ECP in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani and son Ali Haider Gilani submitted their replies in the ECP in a disqualification case, local media reported on Monday.

The Election Commission heard a PTI petition, on Monday, seeking disqualification of the former prime minister on the Senate seat.

Gilani requested the ECP to declare the petitions against him inadmissible and stressed that the allegations made by PTI are baseless.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by the election commission’s Punjab Member, issued notices to MNAs Faheem Khan and Jameel Ahmed, seen in a video submitted to the ECP.

The commission adjourned further hearing of the case until April 27.

Earlier in March, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the petition seeking disqualification of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Petitioners Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shauzab and Maleeka Bukhari, filed a plea seeking disqualification of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani over the leaked video of Ali Haider Gilani.