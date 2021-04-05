Retired school teachers honoured by Bazm-e-Adab organization

Poets, writers, historians, social activists, and people from different walks of life paid homage to the retired teachers who played a vital role in edifying our society, at an event organized by Bazm-e-Adam Organization in Jati a coastal town of district Sujawal.

Addressing the gathering, speakers paid glowing tributes to the teachers for their incredible services and said that they were like a beacon of hope in a dark tunnel, who made adamant efforts to upskill their students.

Renowned poet and historian Iqbal Shaheen said that Jati was considered among the backward areas of the country where these teachers strived for imparting quality education and promoting the trend of education in the “era of illiteracy” when people were unaware of the importance of education.

Expressing gratitude, academia Shahnawaz Talpur said that it was because of these learned people that they were graced with the precious jewel of knowledge, and added that these events were meant to reminisce the contributions and lifelong services of our teachers.

“A teacher is one without whom we cannot even think of progress and prosperity; he polishes the skills of his student and discovers the hidden potential” said known author Bux Ali Shad.

Chairman of Bazm-e-Adab Jati Abdul Salam Thaeem said that the event was organized to introduce the trend of honoring teachers who were a pivotal part of our society and guaranteed our success. Adding further, he said that he would continue the trend of honoring those who had rendered their services for the poor and masses of the underprivileged area.

Renowned teachers including Ali Mohammad Turk, Arbab Ahmed Hingorjo, Ramzan Khowaja, Mohammad Bachal Baran Hassan Kalmati, and others were given the shield of honor, in recognition of their services. On their arrival, they received a joyous welcome as the handful of rose petals were tossed over them. They also addressed the gathering and extolled Bazm-e- Adab and the efforts of Mr. Abdul Salam Thaheem for honoring their services.