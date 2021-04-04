Ch Sarwar reveals, Governor’s authority is no different today than it was in 2013; Vows to strengthen institutions

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, a self-made entrepreneur and a former British politician-elected for three consecutive terms as an MP in the UK Parliament till his retirement in 2010, has an inspiring journey in Pakistan’s politics which reflects selfless contribution, passion and indomitable will.

Governor Sawar, who gave up his British citizenship to take up a role in Pakistani politics, played a pivotal role in the election of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in 2013, following which Sarwar was appointed as the 31st Governor of Punjab. Chaudhry Sarwar entered Pakistan’s politics with the aim to bridge overseas Pakistanis with those living in the country, and strengthening institutions.

But, little did the he knew that he had to part ways with the PML-N, nearly one and a half years later on January 29, 2015 over political differences. On the day of his resignation, Chaudhry Sarwar took to twitter and said “Unfortunately, the justice and corruption prevalent in Pakistan is very deep rooted and backed by bureaucracy” which reflected some real reasons of contentions with the then ruling party.

Later, days after resigning, Chaudhry Sarwar joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who was then appointed as the 33rd Governor of Punjab in 2018, following a short stunt in the Senate- after PTI won the 2018 polls and formed the government in Islamabad.

Chaudhry Sarwar, since has served as the Governor of Punjab under the government of PML-N, and serving till date under the government of PTI, therefore it was pertinent to question what difference did the governor felt serving under the two parties. Perhaps it is interesting to note, that the Governor in one of his interview had claimed that one of the reasons he stepped down in 2015, was because he was being “underutilized” and that he was in no position to deliver.

Now, since Chaudhry Sarwar has almost completed two and a half years of his tenure as a Governor under PTI’s government, when asked, is he being utilized and by any means is he now in a position to deliver? To which, terming it a subtle way to explain his position Chaudhry Sarwar said “Governor’s powers are no different in 2018, that they were in 2013”.

But, highlighting one of his major contributions, Ch Sarwar said, what he couldn’t deliver in his previous tenure: was the access to clean drinking water to the masses, which the governor rejoiced that under his current term, after nearly two years he was able to establish Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. The Governor, who is also the Patron in Chief of the authority, said the work has already been initiated on projects worth Rs.4 billion. He said “creating provision of clean drinking water is his passion” and expressed hope that “during his term Aab-e-Pak Authority will rise to match organizations such as Rescue 1122,” noting that “people will celebrate this organization, as no such work has been done over the past 72 years.”

The governor, in an impassioned way also went on to add that he has been able to establish merit in the universities, and have worked hard to end the culture of favouritism and cronyism. Chaudhry sarwar said as the chancellor of all universities in the province, “I want ruthless merit to be ensured in admissions,” and added that “only the best candidate is appointed as the Vice chancellor.”

In a slightly direct question, when the Governor was asked to explain his role in removing the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit control list (ECL), and resultantly in being instrumental in sending him to UK, the Governor seemed piqued over the question, and simply dismissed any such impression. Chaudhry Sarwar, however said that Sharif went abroad on medical grounds, and “sending him away was the prerogative of the Prime Minister, the federal cabinet or the Chief Minister.”

Maintaining his charm, when the Governor was inquired over whether any dissident group in the PTI ever tried to oust him from the party, in reference to the rumor-mongering in 2016 ahead of party’s May 1st public rally, Chaudhry Sarwar said “PTI is everybody’s party, neither I can oust somebody nor anyone else can oust me”. But, when questioned, is he happy with the PTI, Ch Sarwar enthusiastically replied that he is very much part of the party, but when it comes to the wishes and whims, “we can do better, since we still have two and a half years, and by the will of God we will deliver on the promises made to the public who voted us into power.”

The Governor also reiterated his ‘dream’ to work for strengthening institutions in the country, and said that he aims to change the current political system which revolves around exorbitant money personalities and cult following.

The Governor recalled that he had a vision to create such circumstances in the country, which could have allowed “ a poor man’s son, a farmer’s son, a professor’s son, a street hawker’s son to become an MNA of this country, a Federal Minister of this country, on the basis of his ability, intelligence and hard work” but the Governor lamented on the sorry state of the situation and said that, “ eve a union council’s chairman can’t be elected without money, to be honest” and warned that the situation is only deteriorating in the country and in no way moving towards betterment.

In a candid question, when the Governor was asked to predict who has the ability to lead the PTI following Imran Khan’s retirement, Chaudhry Sarwar politely refused to answer and said that he do not want to brew up a controversy, but showed his strong commitment to work under the leadership of Imran Khan. But, when the Governor was further pushed on the subject, and was asked who he thinks are the new generation star politicians in the PTI, Chaudhry Sarwar named and praised Federal Ministers Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar, citing their brilliant performance and their active roles in the senior leadership.

Chaudhry Sarwar, however opined that political parties must not be dependent upon personalities, and said that “even if he goes, the system will continue to work; no system will run aground if anything happens to any person.” He said, a false perception and an ill-conceived notion had been peddled for past many decades, that the country is dependent upon few individuals, but urged that people must steer clear of this concept once and for all, and wake up to the reality.

In a stark question, when Chaudhry Sarwar was asked whether he thinks Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s recent announcements to launch billions of rupees’ worth mega development projects is by any chance linked to political crisis brewing up in Punjab following Senate elections ? To which he responded that the CM has been announcing such projects even before the Senate election, and termed it a continuous process. But when asked, whether CM Buzdar is facing any threats in Punjab, amid reports of opposition parties’ alleged plans to bring an in-house change, the Governor said “ The CM is going nowhere till he enjoys the support of the Prime Minister, and till he controls a majority in the provincial assembly” and added that “ he is not the one to decide” the CM’s future.