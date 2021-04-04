Holi — importance of festival of colours

Holi marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. Here in Pakistan, like elsewhere, it was recently celebrated in a spirit of love, humanity, respect and pure joy.

This two-day festival of colours represents one of the most important events in the Hindu religion. It is observed during the Hindu month of Phalguna, which is the twelfth month in India’s national civil calendar and corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar.

In short, it pays tribute to the triumph of good over evil.

Originating in India, Holi re-tells the story of Hiranyakashipu, the so-called Demon King, who had been granted five special powers. Sadly, he began to prioritise his own interests over those of his subjects. The King believed himself invincible and behaved as if he were a true deity. Anyone who refused to worship him met a fateful end, including his son Prahlad. Or at least, that was the plan. Incensed that Prahlad continued to worship Lord Vishnu, his father plotted against him. Yet Lord Vishnu, who, along with Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva, form the Hindu triumvirate responsible for the creation, upkeep and destruction of the world, intervened and saved Prahlad. Here, the message is clear. Trust in God is needed to best serve humanity and deliver justice. It is also a timely reminder that a ruler should use his powers for the betterment of the people instead of suppressing them for his own gain.

Also linked to Holi is the story of the Hindu god Lord Krishna. Unhappy with his blue skin, he longed to be fair like his beloved Radha. At his mother’s suggestion, however, he playfully covered Radha’s face with any colour that pleased him. Thus the tradition of jubilantly throwing perfumed colours on the faithful was born. Indeed, even today, special dishes are prepared and holy verses recited to honour Lord Krishna and Radha.

Holi and other religious festivals have a pivotal role to play. Because, rather than allowing society to be divided — we must ensure that the spreading of messages of love and fraternity reigns supreme

Holi is a truly global festival, with celebrations held in Pakistan and India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, South Africa as well as Britain and the United States. While this is to be welcomed, it is, however, important to remember that here in the Sub-continent, — prior to the arrival of British imperial rule — the region was known for religious harmony and peaceful co-existence. Everyone celebrated each other’s festivals together. Indeed, with regard to Muslim cultural traditions, Lucknow long enjoyed special status as being home to joint celebrations of Holi. Many prominent Muslim poets, such as Mir Taqi Mir, warmly embraced this Hindu celebration.

In order to return to this golden age and counter international conspiracy theories, we must ensure unity and harmony within our collective ranks. This is where

Towards this end, the Hindu Council of Pakistan has endeavoured to introduce legislation in parliament to designate Holi a national holiday.

For we understand and wish to share the true spirit behind this important religious festival, which goes beyond splashes of colour. It must include the breaking down of man-made cultural and religious barriers to rediscover a common brotherhood of man. Thus Holi and other religious festivals ought to be promoted in a bid to demonstrate collective commitment to interfaith harmony. We must all therefore come together as one.

Our beloved Pakistan will thank us for it.

The organisation can be contacted at phcpakistan@gmail.com