Howfiv launches One Paper Commission exam preparation course

Howfiv website, the only LMS for 5.5 million entrance and competitive students, has recently launched Howfiv’s Online One Paper Commission Exam Prep Course to increase students’ tests score.

Since 2018, the website has provided free quality preparatory material to more than 700,000 students for the preparation for their competitive exams, conducted by FPSC, PPSC, SPSC, BPSC, KPPSC, AJKPSC, GBPSC, NTS, PMA, PAF, GAT, SAT, GRE, etc.

The platform is used by millions of Pakistani competitive aspirants because of its exam-relevant realistic practice questions. At the Howfiv website, any student can prepare themselves for their coming exams freely and confidently, anywhere, anytime. Thousands of students across the country have made multiple requests to Howfiv to initiate a course that can help them address their queries online and get a clear road to start their exams preparation journey.

The co-founder of Howfiv, Sir Syed Kazim Ali, a well-known English language coach, has once again taken the lead and has started Howfiv One Paper Commission Exam Preparation Course to help thousands of students aspiring to qualify for various commission exams. With an aim to help students to guide qualitatively, Howfiv has now launched its One Paper Commission Exam Preparation Course.

This 2-month preparatory course includes online lecturing, students-coach live interaction, thousands of exam-relevant questions with their proper and logical explanations, and online mock exams to ensure better results. The primary objective behind the new platform is to prepare candidates holistically in all the areas which have been important for the examiner to evaluate candidates for various posts.

Not only does it aim to prepare a candidate to crack any exam confidently, but it also cut down the cost of lodging, transportation, and above all, expensive books. The course is the first of its kind with a highly economical cost to all aspirants. Moreover, the course’s coaching is provided by well-known experts and coaches who have successfully guided aspirants and helped them qualify for their dream job.