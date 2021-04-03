11 more die from coronavirus in Faisalabad

Coronavirus attacks continue in Faisalabad city and its environs during the third wave of Coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 11 more patients lost their lives, while 27 people, including 2 nurses, were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients at Allied and Civil Hospitals to more than 250.

According to the health department, 11 people lost their lives while undergoing treatment in different wards of Allied Hospital. The hospital management handed over the bodies to the next of kin after taking necessary action.

However, two head nurses of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Emergency Ward, Ijaz Fatima and Safia, were admitted to the hospital after their corona test was positive. In this regard, the doctors said that the third wave of corona has intensified and the number of people affected by corona is increasing on a daily basis while the increase in the number of deaths is a matter of concern.

Doctors have appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to Corona SOPs, not to leave their homes unnecessarily, use face masks, sanitizers, prevention of Corona and precautionary measures are the only cure for the epidemic.