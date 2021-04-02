 Person I am Glad I met

Life, is full of mysteries. No one stops for anyone for a single second. If a person comes into your life then ultimately than you will never sees him in your hard time. Life goes on, run faster and faster.

When you meet a person, you only focus on their behavior, gesture, clothes or on their physical appearance…No one notice him/her by their feelings, heart and care that they show again and again. No one notice his tears, pain and intensity of love for others. Why anyone not notice these emotions??

My own observation, I met many people in my life like first of all my parents, my school friends, my university friends, my colleagues and many others. I realized that everyone have their own desires, it owns selfishness and ambitions but nobody sees the problems and sorrows of others, if they saw them they try to increase these problems in his life. People only relay on others happiness. If a person is happy then why he/she is so happy ??? if the person is sad then people’s discussion is, he/she always show their sadness he/she is an unthankful for God.

I feel disappointed about the visions of the people but suddenly. My life turned a new way and I met a person then I am glad that I met that guy…that guy was looking like an angel for me. I ran away from the people, from their thoughts, from their rude or unauthentic conversation but that guy realized me that everyone is different they are not same. Good people having good thoughts also exist in the world. Their sweetness melts my heart immediately and I start trusting people slowly. The person that came into my life was full of surprises. I thanked God by heart for sending a beautiful person in my life.

Humans, the creature of God but they are so weird. A person who came into my life became an evil. It hurts a lot then questioned to God why me? Why you done this to me?? Then I realized that God tested them who are capable for it then I cared about myself and know that the person I met I am glad that is me not other……when a person met himself or find himself means he finds everything that feeling makes him happy a lot.