Faith! First step to Success

Life! What is life? Name of ups and downs. Seeing people changing their attitudes. I think it’s the beauty of life that it never remains same. You experience a lot of things and emotions. You experience happiness, success, loss and grief. We become happy to find someone in our life or also experience dejection after losing our dear ones but life never stops.

But have we ever thought about the reason of our life. Why we send to this word? Is this the life, went to job, eat and then sleep? Isn’t it ridiculous that the Creator of this universe send us in this world just for this?

When we look around we see one person is happy and other is sad, one is successful and other not is this inequality. Have we ever try to find out the reason behind this success? We think only your hard work makes you successful which is true but there is another thing which is very important for your success and that is Faith! It is very important to have faith on yourself. You can’t do anything without that faith, on you on your Creator. You first know the reason why you are born, there must be reason because Allah never create anything without any reason.

I have observed that when you decided to get something than believe that you will get it. That is how your subconscious work. When you start telling your subconscious that it will happen or it is true your subconscious add it in your experience. It is written in both Islam and Christianity you will get what you want from your Creator like

And your Lord says: “Call on Me; I will answer your (Prayer):”

(Surah Ghafir, 60)

“Whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”

(Matthew 21:22)

This life is very short for your dreams. To live a successful life have dream big than work hard for your dreams and always remember that you will be succeed. Remember that things you are dreaming of is always yours, you will get them. And always remember that you are humans superior to all creatures created by Allah, you can rule word but without the help of Allah you can’t get it. You don’t need to go far if we listen the words of successful people we came to know that how they believe in themselves. Everyone in the world well aware of Imran Khan and his struggle said

“I believe in myself, I never imagined myself as just an ordinary player.”

That was his belief that the weak team of that time won 1992 World Cup.

Muhammad Ali most famous and unbeatable boxer said,

“Its lack of faith that makes people afraid of meeting challenges, and I believed in myself.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, footballer having huge fan following is also a good example for believing in himself,

“I see myself as the best footballer in the world. If you don’t believe you are the best, then you will never achieve all that you are capable of.”

This faith is not only helpful for your success but also for health. Patient always have to believe in himself that he will recover. What is you willpower it’s your faith on yourself. Without that willpower you cannot recover.

For success first step is faith. It’s the source of metal peace and then happiness.

“If you think good, good will follow, if you think evil, evil will follow.”

(The Power of your Subconscious Mind)

This is how your mind works. Always work hard and think positive and believe that you will be able to make it. Never disappoint of hardships these are the part of life or may be came to test us

“[But] do you think that you could enter paradise without having suffered like those [believers] who passed away before you?”

(Surat al-Baqara, 214)

“We must go through many hardships to enter the kingdom of God [paradise]” they said. (Acts, 14:22)

Always think that today is your last day and you have to give your all efforts today because there is no tomorrow. Prepare yourself for the life here after. We all know that there must be reason why we born and we have to pay what we are doing so we need to prepared ourselves.