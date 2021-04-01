Bollywood composer and singer Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID

Bollywood’s music maestro Bappi Lahiri tested positive for coronavirus. The news was brought forward via a statement by the singer’s family and spokesperson.

The statement said, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital.” In light of this, “Bappi dada’s family requests All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.” The statement concluded by saying, “He seeks blessings & wishes of his fans, friends & everyone from India & abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”

Last month, Bappi Lahiri shared a post stating that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. “As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight,” read an excerpt from his post.