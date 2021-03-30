Action against SOPs violators

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali raided busiest chowks and checked the implementation on wearing face mask and punish the people those were travelling without face mask and stood them with the walls for few minutes. He emphasized on the use of masks to avoid the dangers of coronavirus and directed that precautions be taken seriously. The DC strongly urged to implement the SoPs and said that people should not go out of their houses unnecessarily to ensure their health. The deputy commissioner said that the district administration has taken precautionary measures to protect the citizens from Corona virus but social cooperation is essential to be safe from the virus.ACs Umar Maqbool and Syed Ayub Bukhari were also with him. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner informed that as many as 736 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed for non compliance corona SoPs/ lock down. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to implement the corona SoPs in the markets and bazaars and submitted FIRs for non wearing face masks. It was informed that in 2 days 131 FIRs have been registered against violators for not wearing face masks.













