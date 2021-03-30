FBR offices, SBP, NBP to observe extended working hours today for revenue collection

The offices of Inland Revenue, field offices of State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have been directed to observe extended working hours on Wednesday (March 31) to facilitate taxpayers in payment of duty and taxes.

It has been decided that the field offices of SBP-BSC and authorised branches of NBP will observe extended banking hours till 6:00pm on Wednesday. A special clearing has been arranged at 5:00pm on the same day by the NIFT.

On the other hand, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued a circular and directed all Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Office, Corporate Tax Offices and Regional Tax Offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 7:00pm on Wednesday to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duty and taxes.

The FBR directed the chief commissioners to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of NBP to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on March 31, 2021 to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the March 2021. The chief commissioners have been further directed to ensure that only bare minimum officers/staff should be allowed to stay in office during extended working hours and Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be followed strictly.