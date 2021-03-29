ACE tells Daultana, Maiza Hameed’s husband to appear in person or law will take its course

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab on Monday told the father in law of Maiza Hameed Mr. Arshad Gujjar and manager of Mian Zahid Daultana Mr.Akram to convey to the orginal accused Mr. Omer Arshad Gujjar and Mr. Zahid Daultan to appear in person in the next hearing on 2nd of April ,2021 otherwise law will take its course. ACE had summoned Maiza Hameed’s husband Umar Arshad Gujjar and Mian Zahid Doltana, brother of Tehmeena Doltana over illegal occupation of state land yesterday . Earlier DC Vehari had sent two different references against Daultana and Mr.Omer Arshid Gujjar to DG ACE for illegally occupying state land worth millions of rupees for the last fifteen years . As per the refrence Maiza Hameed’s husband had been occupying 63 acres and Ms. Tehmeena Daultana’s brother 48 acres of irrigation department’s land belonging to Islam Headworks Division respectively.Meanwhile, in another development ACE has registered case against former Provincial Minister for prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra, former MNA Sultan Mehmood Hinjra and former Chairman District Council Malik Afzal Hinjra of PML-N for illegally occupying Lashari Wala Forest spreading over 3750 acres of irrigation land. The case was registered against Hinjras on the refrence of DC Muzafargarh Amjad Shoaib Tareen. As per DC refrence the accused had been occupying stae land for the last twenty five years and for incurring state loss of over 50 million to public exchequer per year. Commenting on the matter, DG ACE said that none was above the law and ACE being Punjab’s premier Anti-corruption and accountability agancy was striving for upholding rule of law.













