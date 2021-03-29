Smart-lockdown instead of complete lockdown in selected districts: CM Punjab

Addressing media today (Monday) Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar stated that the government has decided not to go with a complete lockdown.

He said that smart lockdowns will be implemented in districts having over 12% positivity rate. The chief minister said that no economic activities will be halted.

Buzdar further said that public transport and construction industry will not be affected. Although mass transit transport will be stopped and Metro and Orange train services will be suspended.

A complete ban on indoor and outdoor weddings will be practiced from 1st April. Restaurants will also be banned from all kinds of indoor and outdoor dining. According to CM, shops and malls will be closed at 6 pm and will be shut for 2 days a week.

Usman Buzdar clarified that there will be no complete lockdown in Lahore.