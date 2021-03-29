PDM activities postponed after leading duo falls ill

Leading duo of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, have fallen ill and postponed their political activities for the next few days.

The news of Maryam’s ill health was confirmed by a party spokesperson on Twitter on Sunday, whereas the news of JUI-F chief’s health was confirmed by his son.

In a tweet from the PML-N’s official account, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurganzeb said the PML-N leader had high fever and severe pain in her throat, and was hence, suspending her political activities for four days. She added that Maryam had also been tested for Covid-19 and results were awaited.

However, the PML-N leader’s political secretary, Zeeshan Malik, hours later confirmed that she has tested negative for coronavirus. “Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s corona test report has come out negative. She only has fever and throat infection,” he maintained. The news was soon confirmed by Marriyum Aurangzeb too.

In the earlier tweet, the spokesperson further said that doctors had advised the PML-N leader to rest, saying she had recently appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) despite feeling unwell.

On the other hand, MNA Maulana Asad ur Rehman, son of Maulana Fazl, said that his father has not been feeling well for the last couple of days and has suspended all his political activities.

Asad said his father was resting at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan, adding that his condition was improving.