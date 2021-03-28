Ex-advisor ombudsman terms tax ordinance against spirit of constitution

Terming the recently promulgated ordinances on tax and banking laws against the spirit of constitution, former Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman Hafiz Ahsaan Khokhar on Sunday underscored the need for deliberation across the board for business stability in Pakistan. “Constitution says that no tax levy could be imposed until it has been laid and assented by the Parliament whereas in the present case billions of rupees tax has been imposed through an ordinance without prior approval of the Parliament,” Khokar told TLTP. Advocate Supreme Court Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar who was also Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Wafaqi Mohtasib said the ordinance has been promulgated second time after the finance bill 2020 -2021 for the same tax year is against the spirit of Constitution. He pointed out that so much changes have been made in tax and banking laws in result of the Ordinance which he claimed that resultantly gives ambiguity in implementation. Khokhar suggested that new laws in these subjects be drafted with input of all stakeholders saying such practices will give stability to business in Pakistan.













