R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘virus has been after us’

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently tested positive for coronavirus and the actor’s spokesperson released a statement and shared the information on social media.

And now actor R Madhavan announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus but unlike his contemporaries, he made the announcement with a twist.

Madhavan, who worked with Aamir Khan in blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’ used the film’s reference to announce his COVID-19 diagnosis. Aamir Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. In the film, Aamir and Madhavan played the roles of two best friends Rancho and Farhan, studying in an engineering college. They had named their college dean as Virus in the film. In his tweet, Madhavan used that reference and wrote: “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

Along with the tweet, Madhavan shared a photo with his ‘3 Idiots’ co-star Aamir Khan. Sharman Joshi was also one of the lead actors in the film, and was seen in the role of Raju. Madhavan, who shared the pic, deliberately cropped Sharman from the frame writing that “this is one place where we don’t want Raju in”.

Fans of the actor thronged his wall and wished him speedy recovery in the comments section of the post. “Take care Maddy. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

Released in 2009, ‘3 Idiots’ was one of the biggest hits of 2009. The film was released by Rajkumar Hirani and also starred Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Speaking of R Madhavan, the actor will next be seen in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.