Pakistan team clear to fly to South Africa after squad tests negative

Ahead of Pakistan’s tour to South Africa, all 35 members of Pakistan Cricket Team tested negative for the coronavirus. The squad is cleared to fly and will depart for South Africa on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

“All 35 members of the Africa-bound side, including 22 players and 13 officials, have tested negative and, as such, the side will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, on a chartered flight on Friday morning,” said the PCB in a statement.

“A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player,” PCB added further without identifying the positive tested player.

Pakistan will play three ODIs in South Africa from April 2-7, the matches will be counted in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. After that, the team will play four T20Is against the Proteas.

After touring South Africa the Pakistani team will head to Zimbabwe to play three T20Is and two Tests.