Clerics urged to preach coronavirus SOPs

The District Peace Committee meeting was held in the DC Office, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, discussed the third wave of coronavirus here on Wednesday. He said that wards of government hospitals were nearly filled with patients and precautionary measures on SoPs were utmost necessary to defeat the virus. He appealed to the cleric of all sects to sensitize the people to stay mostly at home and use face masks while going out.

He said that they should prove to be a responsible citizen because precaution was the only way to defeat coronavirus and the district government was also using all sources of publicity in this regard. He asked imams to give a brief sermon in Arabic on Juma and there should be a proper distance among the people. He urged that ulma should sensitize people to take wudu from their house. He said that mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be prayed on the open floor. He cleared that people noticed the message of Ulma so they should spread this message through pulpits.

The Deputy Commissioner said that their excellent services in maintaining the atmosphere of social peace and religious tolerance were commendable. He said that district administration would maintain close contact with the religious scholars and would always welcome their suggestions for the establishment of peace. He paid tribute to the exemplary cooperation and active role of the members of the peace committees especially during the corona situation. Deputy Commissioner said that peace and security is the hallmark of Islam which makes the world and the hereafter better therefore, we will not spare to keep Faisalabad as the cradle of peace, the credit of which goes to the scholars of all sects.

He informed that the District mosques Committee has been made functional and ADCG will hold a regular meeting of committee to resolve the prolonged issues.

SSP also appealed to Ulma for co-operation during the current wave of corona virus. Molana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Chacha Abdul Rasheed and other Ulema appreciated the administration’s steps to prevent citizens from corona virus and assured their full cooperation to implement SoPs during prayer time. They also appreciated the functional District Mosque Committee and said that the fireworks should be stopped on the occasion of Shab E Barat. In the end special prayer was also offered.