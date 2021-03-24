Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 24, 2021


,

Late cricket legend Abdul Qadir honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Web Desk

abdul qadir

One of the greats of the cricketing world, late Abdul Qadir was bestowed Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day honored the legendary leg-spinner with the third highest civilian award.

Pakistan Cricket Board shared the news on Twitter calling it a proud moment for Pakistan cricket family.

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal and the son in-law of Abdul Qadir took it to Twitter to express his sentiments about his father-in-law receiving the award.

Akmal called it a proud moment for family, friends and the entire nation. “Qadir uncle you are always in my heart” he further said.

“You were a legend you are a legend and you will always be…Proud moment for family. Congratulations to family for Late Qadir’s Sitara E Imtiaz” Kamran Akmal said on Twitter.

On September 7, 2019,  Qadir had passed away in Lahore after a cardiac arrest. He was aged 64 at the time of his death.

Born on September 15, 1955, the legend cricketer had made a significant contribution to Pakistan cricket as a leg-break googly bowler.

Submit a Comment