Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’

TV show host Mathira has snapped back at trolls accusing them of spreading rumours about her getting cosmetic surgeries.

“I’m chubby and I am happy,” said Mathira. “Who are you to shame me?”

Mathira appeared on to Be Honest hosted by Tabish Hashmi last week, where she talked about her experiences dealing with trolls and why she loves Pakistan despite all the criticism she receives. The show instantly topped the trends on YouTube and Twitter, becoming the most-watched episode with over two million views.

“I am so tired of people saying I’ve done implants,” Mathira said. “It’s a shame as I have hormonal imbalances.”

The host remarked she will not lie about surgeries if she does ever get them.

“I have put on weight, but please stop this nonsense of calling me plastic,” she said.

Last week, Mehwish Hayat was in the news for stopping host Vasay Chaudhry when he joked about Ahmad Ali Butt’s weight on his show Ghabrana Mana Hai. “Nobody shaming in front of me,” she told him. Actor Aiman Khan too came under fire when she suggested Mawra Hocane put on some weight as she looked “too skinny”.