Have you seen those rain drops?

Falling tiny stars from top

Have you heard the thundering clouds?

Bearing water n lightning, oh that proud

Have you wondered from where they fetch?

so much liquid but weigh light yet

Have you deemed how that steam

Gets converted into falling stream

Have you pondered who controls this fall?

The One with no comparison at all

Yes it is the One and Only

King of Kings my “ALLAH” solely

All the praise belongs to Him

high above the univers’ brim…