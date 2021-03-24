PIA crew member honored by UN for act of kindness

PIA crew member who was seen soothing a baby on a flight, has been honored by the United Nations for this act of compassion and kindness.

The steward Touheed Daudpota’s pictures made rounds on social media where he was seen holding a baby and soothing him.

Daudpota was honored by UN Women Pakistan, a branch of the United Nations that works for gender equality and women’s empowerment. He was declared “He for She” champion by the UN Women Pakistan for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect and care to a woman passenger.

Mr. Touheed Daudpota, crew of #PIA, whose photos of soothing a baby went viral, was declared by @unwomen_pak the #HeforShe champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect & care to a women pax, upholding long traditions of '#GreatPeopletoFlyWith' #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/Gr76ZeRIeL — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 22, 2021

The Pakistan Airlines official account celebrated the news sharing a snippet from the ceremony and lauding the crewmember for “Upholding long traditions of ‘#GreatPeopletoFlyWith,'”