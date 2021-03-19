Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, March 20, 2021


Bitcoin, Ethereum continue upward slide

Agencies

bitcoin robbery caseBitcoin (BTC), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, jumped by 2.05 percent on Friday to reach $59,116. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1,103 billion. During the last seven days, the BTC has gained 5.63 percent.

Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) gained 1.58 percent to reach $1,821. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $209 billion.

Similarly, Litecoin (LTC) price gained 0.45 percent to reach $202. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $13.5 billion after this increase.

Likewise, the price of Tether (USDT) shed 0.01 percent to reach $1. With this decrease, the market capitalisation of the USTD has reached $39.2 billion.

It is pertinent to mention that Meitu, a Hong Kong-based technology company, has announced the acquisition of 16,000 ETH and 386 BTC. The second instalment of its investment was worth $50 million in total and came via Meitu’s subsidiary Miracle Vision.

Considering Meitu’s previous Ethereum purchase, which cost $22.1 million for 15,000 ETH, the software company now owns a total of 31,000 ETH.

Submit a Comment