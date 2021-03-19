Bitcoin, Ethereum continue upward slide

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, jumped by 2.05 percent on Friday to reach $59,116. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1,103 billion. During the last seven days, the BTC has gained 5.63 percent.

Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) gained 1.58 percent to reach $1,821. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $209 billion.

Similarly, Litecoin (LTC) price gained 0.45 percent to reach $202. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $13.5 billion after this increase.

Likewise, the price of Tether (USDT) shed 0.01 percent to reach $1. With this decrease, the market capitalisation of the USTD has reached $39.2 billion.

It is pertinent to mention that Meitu, a Hong Kong-based technology company, has announced the acquisition of 16,000 ETH and 386 BTC. The second instalment of its investment was worth $50 million in total and came via Meitu’s subsidiary Miracle Vision.

Considering Meitu’s previous Ethereum purchase, which cost $22.1 million for 15,000 ETH, the software company now owns a total of 31,000 ETH.