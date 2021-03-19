The Baton passes on…

Change of command in any service is a serious affair and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is no different. At a solemn but impressive ceremony, the passing of the baton is symbolized by handing over the command sword by the outgoing air chief to his successor.

It seems only yesterday that Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan took up the mantle of the office of the chief of air staff from then outgoing Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman on March 19, 2018.

Every air chief has faced some element of trial and tribulation, be it wars, natural disasters, political upheavals, pestilence attacks or heightened tensions with hostile neighbours. Since 2007, a new adversary, terrorism was introduced into the threat paradigm against which fresh doctrines, rules of engagement and even operational platforms to detect, decapitate and destroy capabilities were developed.

Mujahid’s tenure started right from where he had left before he was anointed as the air chief, because he had served as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations), Director General C4I as well as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. While these prestigious and sensitive appointments may have honed his skills but what he was to face 2019 onwards was unprecedented.

2018 was consolidation of the operations in the war against terror but 2019 started with a twist where our eastern neighbour unveiled false flag operations using it as a plea to launch surgical strikes against Pakistan. Mujahid and his op-intel team read the situation correctly and were fully geared to meet the threat and had briefed the highest civilian leadership, obtaining clearance to retaliate with a hard hitting punch. The balloon went up on February 26, when using the February 14 Pulwama false flag operation as an excuse, Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft crossed the international boundary and targeted an alleged terror training camp at Balakot. The intruders were detected and air defence interceptors were dispatched thus in their panic, the IAF dropped its munitions hastily beating a retreat, without causing any damage. Mujahid’s team chose to launch Operation Swift Retort in broad daylight and came out on top inflicting severe damage to the enemy and its morale.

Eagles who soar high but have their feet planted firmly in the ground too; earn the respect and prayers of their peers and subordinates alike

My article ‘Operation Swift Retort & beyond’ published in the same space on the second anniversary of the bold move provided ample details so they will not be repeated here. The downside of Operation Swift Retort is that PAF think-tanks have had to evolve fresh tactics and employment of air power doctrines, because of the enemy’s exposure to the previous ones on February 27, 2019.

Mujahid’s real challenge came with the advent of COVID-19. Shutting down the country as a preventive measure may work for the nation, but what about the armed forces, especially the air force, where the threat from the enemy posed a clear and present danger and guard could not be let down. Maintaining vigilance while keeping the personnel safe must have been an uphill task, because a number of personnel reside in civil areas outside the bases and could not be insulated totally. Some workforce did contract the dreaded pandemic thus imposing quarantine was another challenge and a logistic nightmare. Preserving and protecting the capability as well as the capacity of the human resource element of PAF presented an unprecedented challenge.

Despite these vicissitudes, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid leaves behind a rich legacy, which will be a hard act for his successor to follow.

On Independence Day 2018, only six months after taking up the command of PAF, ACM Mujahid gave the concept of Clean, Green and Compassionate Air Force. He visualized that steps should be taken to conserve the scarce resources of water and energy while endeavouring to preserve the environment and wildlife. He outlined compassion as the qualities of a leader, who maintains discipline yet ensures the welfare of those under his command.

The very next year—again on Independence Day—Mujahid gave the concept of “Building the Next Generation of PAF by 2047, when the nation will be celebrating its 100th birthday. Steps have been taken and plans put in place for PAF to become self-reliant in developing state-of-the art technology, which is an uphill but noble task, which his successors will build upon.

As part of PAF Resolve 2020, he envisioned the strategy of Recollect (past achievements), Recalibrate (strategies and tactics), Reorganize, Replenish, Reinvigorate and Resolve to achieve excellence.

One notable initiative taken by Mujahid has been the establishment of PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek now known as the “Home of Airmen”. Earlier, recruits selected to become airmen in various trades, were imparted general service and technical training at PAF Kohat, from where they were sent to other bases for deployment or on the job training. ACM Mujahid envisaged that PAF needed to revamp the existing training model of the airmen, who are considered to be the backbone of PAF human resource; train all Airmen at one place and bring the PAF Airmen Training Academy at par with PAF Academy Asghar Khan, which is a premier training institution of the officers’ cadre.

Having taught Mujahid at the PAF Academy, when he was a Flight Cadet, I have followed his growth in the PAF with pride and admiration. He was the recipient of the coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal from PAF Academy Asghar Khan. His various command and staff appointments have held him in good stead but more importantly it has been his qualities of head heart that have turned to good account. In one of his first addresses after assuming command of PAF, he humbly acknowledged the contribution of his teachers to his achievements. The very first Eid after becoming the Air Chief, Mujahid traced me out in Birmingham, where I was visiting my daughter to wish me “Eid Greetings”.

Eagles who soar high but have their feet planted firmly in the ground too; earn the respect and prayers of their peers and subordinates alike. You have played a good innings Mujahid, May Allah be with you.

The writer is a retired Group Captain of PAF. He is a columnist, analyst and TV talk show host, who has authored six books on current affairs, including three on China