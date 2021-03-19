Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes charge as PAF chief

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar has taken charge as the chief of Pakistan Airforce at the change of command ceremony held today (Friday) in Islamabad.

The new PAF chief was presented the sword of command by the outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, Mujahid Anwar Khan said that the air force was able to meet tough milestones with the blessings of Almighty Allah. “I am indebt to each and everyone of you for taking the Pakistan Air Force to greater heights of excellence.”

He further added that his predecessor is a “sound professional with extraordinary leadership” and an “excellent human being”. He is taking over the responsibility fully charged and with spirit for great commitment. “I am confident that during his tenure PAF will scale to new heights of excellence,” Khan added.

A guard of honour was presented to the outgoing and incoming PAF chiefs at the ceremony.

The new Airforce chief is a graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies. He has also served as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).