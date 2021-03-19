Get Well Soon Dear DC Sb — To rule Social Media for Public Service

Hamza Shafqaat, DC Islamabad, can safely be called uncrowned king of social media in public service. He not only pioneered the trend of being highly approachable at digital media but have also been well utilizing it for the identification and addressing the issues and grievances. He terminated the concept and tradition of working in silo as a civil servant but became a household name by giving access and attention to people. By doing so, he undertook a humungous and arduous responsibility and expectation of remaining alert and responsive in a jiffy to an unbridled and unforecastable number and nature of queries, comments, complains etc. flooding in apart from the already very demanding nature of his office, that too in the capital city where there is never a dull moment and something is always heating up or getting cold to manage.

Time is witness that attaining popularity and accumulating appreciations neither came easy nor free but along with great public expectations there came criticism, mockery and blame game from non-progressive mind set. He was erroneously called opportunist to use such forums for his own interests and to become known and famous but nothing could falter his resolve and he rose above and high all the negativity with his diligent, sincere and efficient work. He, undoubtedly, has gained trust and confidence of masses. Ensorcelled by his powerful charisma and privilege of comforting people and becoming hope for the helpless, many of his comrades are now closer to society than before on account of their online presence and interaction with public.

Brilliant and meticulous professionalism as well as the exemplary conviction of serving people in the most effective manner earned him esteem, recognition and acknowledgement from seniors and key public and private sector figures but the goodwill he has bagged from the people is the priceless and most valuable reward which I am sure is the most heartening and motivating booster which will stay with him forever.

Hamza’s sense of humor and response time is stupendous. He has this great quality of taking even negative comments with magnanimity and finding something to laugh from it for followers. Sometimes his funny and hilarious responses make the day lighter for many. Remarkably swift response and action on highlighted matters is one of the most chivalrous, unprecedented, incredible and somewhat supernatural traits of our DC. From as humble as arranging proper sitting arrangement to policemen at their deputed post somewhere in the city to as significant and far-reaching as environment conservation drives like plantation and ban on plastic bag commercial usage and digitalizing several service providers for the ease of public are equally laudable. People rely on him from getting directions to the nearest barber to reporting a heinous crim in pursuit. He for sure will reply and take action.

Even though, even only by looks he is not any less than a filmi hero but there are several heroic deeds at his credit. During the entire period of COVID 19, ever since its break out in Pakistan, Mr. Shafqaat has been on his toes and at far ahead of all the due arrangements, monitoring and even awareness raising. Many a times, the city had been badly hit and remained among the red zones of disease spread, but with careful and vigilant mechanism and valiant watch, he could bring situation under control and his office, teams and he himself remained at public disposal at all times.

He remained in the line of fire for over a year now, running around excessively and highly exposed to the risk to ensure compliance of SOPs, disinfections, availability of medical care etc. and Allah kept him untouched to serve the people in the most crucial times. Now, Hamza has contracted Corona. Being Merciful and Gracious, The Almighty has perhaps given him time to take hiatus to rest and rejuvenate his energy, will and conviction to tread even harder for the greater good. But looking at his uninterrupted online reporting, one can only say, “Hamza is Hamza – Restless without being in touch with his people.” We hope, wish and pray for your speedy and complete recovery. May Allah bless you to be back on feet with a refreshed zeal and fresh ideas for social media services??. Dear Hamza, may you Get well soon, Ameen.