Afghan bus carrying government employees bombed in Kabul

Afghan bus carrying Afghan government employees was hit by a roadside bomb in Kabul on Thursday.

Reportedly, 3 people have been killed and 11 others wounded, when a roadside bomb hit the bus.

The bombing came on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.

The blast hit the bus which was rented by the Afghan ministry of information and technology to transport employees, said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a ministry adviser.

He further added that it was unclear at the moment who the victims are.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the blast yet but the Afghan government has blamed the Taliban for running an assassination campaign against government employees, civil society figures and journalists.

The Taliban has denied being involved in the campaign.