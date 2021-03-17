Where Britons most want to visit post-lockdown

Tripadvisor has revealed the trending destinations for Britons for post-lockdown trips – and domestically Portree on the Isle of Skye is No1 followed by Newquay in Cornwall, while top internationally is Soufriere, St Lucia, with Tulum in Mexico second.

Meanwhile, traditional big-ticket destinations Barcelona, New York, Rome, Venice and Amsterdam are the top five slowest growing destinations.

Tripadvisor drew up two top 10 tables – one for domestic destinations and another for international spots – based on year-on-year increases in search volumes.

The rest of the domestic table comprises Windermere; Bowness-on-Windermere; Torquay; Penrith, Cumbria; Inverness; Weymouth; Scarborough and Eastbourne.

Rounding off the top 10 in the international table are Dubai; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Playa del Carmen, Mexico; Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt; Belek, Turkey; Hurghada, Egypt and Abu Dhabi.

Separately, Tripadvisor carried out a worldwide survey of 2,000 people, which found that one in five Britons are planning a trip between now and May 31.

UK Millennials and those in Gen Z are more confident and eager to return to travel than any other generation – 54 percent of UK Millennials and Gen Zs surveyed by Tripadvisor are planning a trip this spring, compared to 21 percent of Britons in total.

Of those in this age bracket, 40 percent believe day-to-day life will return to normal within three months compared to 18 percent in total, with 55 percent of them also believing they will be better off financially in the next 12 months than today. This compares to 21 percent of those in the UK across all age groups.

In addition, 39 percent of UK Millennials and Gen Zs are optimistic the economy will rebound within three months and grow just as strong or stronger than before, compared to 17 per cent of Britons in total.

Meanwhile, almost a third of Britons surveyed say that they are less likely to take a city break than before the pandemic.

But UK Gen-Z travellers are not quite so put-off by the idea of a city break. In fact, over a quarter say they are now more likely to take this type of trip.

Tripadvisor also revealed that following Boris Johnson’s lockdown exit plan announcement on February 22, travellers in the UK searching holidays on its website increased by 97 percent month-on-month, and 107 percent month-on-month for UK staycations. This was based on hotel clicks on Tripadvisor on February 28 compared with January 31, 2021.

And while 2020 was the year of the staycation, Tripadvisor says it looks like holidaying close to home is a trend that is set to continue.

Its site data shows that of those who are actively planning a trip, 60 percent of Britons on Tripadvisor are searching for domestic destinations for travel between now and the end of May compared to 40 percent searching for international locations.